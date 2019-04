BLACKSBURG, Va. - Blacksburg police are investigating a fatal wreck near South Main Street and the Route 460 Bypass.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police say a vehicle was traveling east on the entrance ramp when it ran off the road. It hit a concrete barrier and flipped.

The driver, whose name is not being released right now, was ejected and died at the scene.

No other cars were involved.

