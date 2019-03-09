Drowsy driving dangers when clocks spring forward

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Daylight saving time presents dangers for drivers on the roads.

Clocks skip forward one hour on Sunday, which means everyone loses an hour of sleep.

In order to prevent accidents, traffic safety experts recommend that drivers avoid the roads during rush hour and avoid driving from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.

They also emphasize the importance of getting at least seven or eight hours of sleep. Some people can take up to a week to recover from the time change.

The experts say that, if you are tired, there are a couple of short-term solutions.

"Have caffeine or just stop driving," said Jeff Hickman, a research scientist with the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute. "Just stop, move around and then you can resume your drive."

Safety experts also say you should look out for the signs of drowsy driving, like not staying within the lines or zoning out.

