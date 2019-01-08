Duo charged with trying to smuggle drugs to New River Valley Jail inmates

RADFORD, Va. - Radford police have arrested two people accused of trying to smuggle drugs to inmates.

Police arrested Jackie Lynn Collins, 36, and Yolanda Jo Endicott, 42, after a traffic stop on East Main Street in Radford.

The suspects, who are both from Beckley, West Virginia, are charged with conspiring to deliver drugs to inmates at the New River Valley Regional Jail. The inmates were assigned as trustees to the Radford City Animal Control facility.

Collins and Endicott are both also charged with the possession of heroin and methamphetamine, as well as selling heroin and meth within 1,000 feet of a school.

Anyone with information should call Lt. P.J. Rutzinski at 540-267-3207.

