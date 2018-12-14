East Salem Elementary students dismissed early due to kitchen issue

SALEM, Va. - UPDATE:

Crews now believe that thermal movement in the concrete floor forced old quarry tile pieces tile pieces to pop off the surface that they were attached to in the kitchen area. The tile is original from 1963, and there were no expansion joints. The noise caused concern.

All of the utilities have been checked and things look fine. The fire department has left the building.

Students are still at Andrew Lewis Middle School and will be dismissed at 10:30 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY

East Salem Elementary students will be dismissed early Friday because of a maintenance emergency in the kitchen.

The emergency triggered the school's alarm system, which prompted an evacuation. Firefighters checked the building and while they did not detect any smoke, fire, or gas, crews decided that students should not return to the building until the cause of the issue could be determined.

Students have been taken to Andrew Lewis Middle School and will be dismissed at 10:30 a.m. If your child is a car rider, you can pick them up at the middle school starting at 10 a.m.

If there is not an adult at the bus stop to receive kindergarten and first graders, they will be returned to the middle school.

There have been reports of an explosion, but that is not the case, according to Mike Stevens, who is Salem's communications director.

