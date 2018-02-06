Eisenhauer trial underway in death of 13-year-old Nicole Lovell

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - A murder trial begins Tuesday in Montgomery County, two years after the death of 13-year-old Nicole Lovell.

David Eisenhauer, 20, pleaded guilty to all charges Monday, and sat in the courtroom as a jury of his peers was selected to hear his case.

Jury selection took all day Monday, lasting until almost 6 p.m. Out of 170 potential jurors, both the Commonwealth and the defense narrowed it down to 12, with two alternates.

The jury is made up of eight women and six men. In addition, 43 witnesses will be called to this case. Of those, 33 are for the Commonwealth and 10 are for the defense.

Most notably the defense is calling Natalie Keepers, who is charged with accessory to murder and concealing a body.

When we can expect her to take the stand is unclear.

More details will develop throughout the day. Check back here and on air for new information.



