Elderly Giles County man robbed at gunpoint in his home, sheriff says

GILES COUNTY, Va. - The Giles County Sheriff's Office is asking for help investigating an armed robbery that happened in broad daylight.

At about noon Friday, deputies responded to the 2700 block of Wolf Creek Road in Narrows for an armed robbery.

An elderly man told authorities that a man and woman entered his home and threw him to the ground.

He said that while one person held him at gunpoint, the other took his wallet.

Witnesses reported seeing a newer-model black sedan parking at the home and leaving quickly, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle had been seen in the area prior to the armed robbery.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 540-921-3842.

