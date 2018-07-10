Endangered Radford 5-day-old baby girl found safe in Pulaski

RADFORD, Va. - Authorities found Tatiana Bosier safe in Pulaski with Andy Bosier.

Radford City police are looking for an endangered 5-day-old girl.

Tatiana Lynn Bosier is 7 pounds, with lots of dark hair.

She was last seen on Calhoun Street in Radford at 12:45 p.m.

She is believed to be traveling with Andy Bosier, 41, in a 2003 four-door beige Honda Accord with Virginia license plate XHP-7234.

Bosier is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

He is wanted on felony child neglect.

Virginia State Police have issued an endangered missing child media alert for Tatiana.

Anyone with information should call RCPD at 540-267-3704.

