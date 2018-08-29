Extreme heat having impact on local school systems

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. - Extreme heat over the last couple weeks is having an impact on local school systems like Floyd County. So far this school year, Floyd County has closed early due to heat four times. Other counties in our area, like Pulaski, have done the same.

"I was in there once and it almost took the breath out of me with how hot it was," said Emma Lessin, a senior at Floyd County High School.

Floyd County's superintendent says the schools do have certain areas that are air-conditioned but it's just not enough to beat the heat.

"On one side of the school, that's where the sun hits and those are the hottest rooms," said Lessin.

The superintendent says Floyd County, like many other school systems, plans for these early dismissals and other weather related issues like snow days, so it doesn't have that much effect. But Lessin believes a later start to the school year would be easier on everybody.

"It reduces the time out of school because if we use all these days then we may have to go later in the summer toward the end of the year," said Lessin.

And as fall moves closer, the heat isn't escaping just yet. According to WSLS Storm Team 10, next week could bring scorching heat, and this summer's humidity isn't helping.

"The thing pretty uncommon about this year is the humidity. We've had so many days where we've had tropical like humidity. In fact, this is top three in the last 50 to 60 years in regards to the humidity," said Chris Michaels, Storm Team 10 meteorologist.



