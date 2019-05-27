Families spend Memorial Day by the water

PULASKI CO., Va. - Families escaped the heat and headed to Claytor Lake in Dublin Monday to spend the holiday by the water.

People packed into the state park to boat, fish and kayak.

Some families have been going to the lake year after year. Courtney Whitt said she's been going to the lake with her family since she was little and can't wait to carry on the tradition.

"(I'm looking forward to) definitely spending time with my family and like, you know, getting to spend quality time with them," said Whitt, a Narrows resident.

Other families enjoyed the weather and a rare day off.

"I think it was pretty perfect for Memorial Day," said Jake Witt, who spent the morning fishing. "Can't beat it."

