Family of murdered 13-year-old Nicole Lovell gives statements in court

David Eisenhauer will soon learn his punishment in the 2016 death of Blacksburg 13-year-old Nicole Lovell.

Eisenhauer is facing 20 years to life in prison. Tuesday marks day one of the two days set aside for sentencing in front of a judge in the Montgomery County courthouse in Christiansburg.

Family members are in court Tuesday morning to give victim impact statements. So far, Lovell's mother, father, and grandfather have spoken.

David Lovell, Nicole's father, said he has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and major depressive disorder. He said he's been on seven different medications that he takes four times a day, and that it's difficult to spend time around children now because that makes him think of Nicole.

He said he wishes he had spent more time with Nicole.

Nicole Lovell

Next to speak was Nicole's mother, Tammy Weeks. She said she spent what would have been Nicole’s most recent birthday at her grave.

“I go to bed every night hoping everything was a nightmare," Weeks said. "Everything reminds me of Nicole."

Nicole's grandfather also spoke, saying he hasn't been able to go in Nicole's room since she died. He said he goes to the cemetery every day to visit her grave.

The defense then called a teacher who had Eisenhauer from 1st to 10th grade. She said he struggled with social cues and lacked emotional intelligence.

She said Eisenhauer was a bright student and she never had problems with him. She said she was incredulous to hear about what he was accused of doing.

The defense called a second former teacher of Eisenhauer's, who said he believes Eisenhauer is on the autism spectrum.

He said Eisenhauer would try to answer every question, to the dismay of his fellow students. He wouldn't understand when other students were taking advantage of him.

He had concerns over how Eisenhauer would react to leaving a small religious school and going to a larger school.

“I was terrified of pulling David out of that protective environment.”

Both teachers said that, upon hearing news of the arrest, they had a hard time believing Eisenhauer would be capable of killing someone.

The defense then called Morgan Schilling, who is from Washington state. She said she went to school with Eisenhauer from 2nd to 9th grade and became good friends with him in 6th grade.

She said he always wanted to do the right thing, even if it meant exposing something against the rules that a friend did. She says he largely wasn't accepted outside their friend group.

