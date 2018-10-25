Family of Pulaski teen hit by van mirror wants to see safety improvements in area

ROANOKE, Va. - The family of a Pulaski County teenager who was seriously hurt in a pedestrian incident on Tuesday said something needs to be done to make that area safer.

Noah Williams, a senior at Pulaski County High School, suffered a broken nose, cuts that required stitches and several lost teeth when a van's side view mirror hit him as he waited to cross the street to get to school. Noah continues to recover at a Roanoke hospital.

"He had his headphones on, I think that cushioned a lot of the blow, and the mirror collapsed, but it still hit him hard," said Mike Williams, Noah's grandfather.

Mike said he had just dropped Noah off for school when his grandson got hit. He said Noah was waiting to cross Cougar Trail Road to get to the high school.

"He just bent his head over a little bit, putting his phone in his pocket and that's when the mirror hit him," Mike Williams said.

Mike watched in horror as the incident unfolded. He said the van's driver stopped immediately and even prayed with Noah.

"I'm sure it upset him, too," Mike said about the van's driver.

No one has been charged in the incident. A Pulaski County deputy told 10 News that the area where the accident happened is not a dangerous area and described this as an isolated incident.

Mike said he would like to see safety upgrades in the area.

"Put a crosswalk or put a deputy or something there, speed bumps, something," Mike said.

He said Noah's school routine will be a lot different once he has recovered.

"I'm dropping him off at the steps from now on," Mike said. "He's either going to have to get up earlier or just be late because he's not getting off there anymore."

