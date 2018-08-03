Family safe after two tornado warnings issued for Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. - On Thursday night, Giles County was under two separate tornado warnings.

A family near Pearisburg, Virginia, had to be evacuated during the storm.

While everyone in the family is OK, they do need to find another place to stay Thursday night.

Water poured in the family's basement as the wall collapsed.

They were down in the basement trying to get the sump pump going to get the water out of the basement.

"I was floating around on my freezer cause it started picking up pretty quick and when I got it plugged in, it wasn't working. I heard a crack behind me and I looked behind me and the wall started cracking and I was like, 'that's not good.' So I jumped out real quick and on my way up the first couple stairs, the wall caved in behind me and then the water just started flushing in," said Noah Parton.

Those who live in the home say about once a year, heavy rain will get into the basement, but it has never been this bad.

As of now, no tornadoes landed during the warnings.

Mountain Lake Lodge, which was in the first warned area, said that things were all clear there.

In areas in the second warning area, there was some minor flooding and some rocks had fallen into the road.

