Father charged with aggravated malicious wounding after injuring his 8-week-old infant, police say

Shawn Smith, courtesy of the City of Radford

RADFORD, Va. - Radford Police say 20-year-old Shawn Smith was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding after his 8-week-old infant was found to be significantly injured.

Police say they were contacted by the city's Department of Social Services about the infant Friday.

They say the infant was examined by the Forensic medical staff at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center.

He is being held at New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

