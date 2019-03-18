'Feces everywhere': Christiansburg mother in court over child abuse charges

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - A Christiansburg woman who is accused of child abuse is scheduled to enter a plea on Monday in Montgomery County.

Victoria Crockett is charged with three felony counts of child abuse.

As we've reported, search warrants show the downstairs floor of the home was matted with dog feces. There was feces in almost every room of the home, according to the documents, and investigators found a child’s clothes soaked in dog urine inside a dresser. There were dirty dishes and mold in the kitchen.

A neighbor, Desiree Swindell, said she saw some pictures of the inside of the house.

“It was awful, sub-flooring, feces everywhere, like everywhere. You walk up to the door and you can smell it. I don't know how anyone lived in there,” she said.

Investigators also found a large box inside the home that contained nine pistols, all loaded with a round in the chamber, plus seven cases of ammunition sitting on the floor at the front door.

There were a total of 19 dogs on the property, including some puppies in the basement, and many of them were living in their own filth.

Victoria Crockett's husband, Benjamin Crockett, pleaded guilty last month to physically abusing her three sons from a previous marriage. He will serve three years in prison.

At the time we published our story on this case in May, the boys were 7, 10 and 11 years old. They told investigators that Benjamin Crockett beat them severely and tied one of them to a bed. They also said their mother ignored these incidents.

