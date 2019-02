MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - A fire destroyed a Montgomery County home Tuesday afternoon.

The home is near the intersection of Bradshaw Road and Saddlesore Lane in the Elliston area. Heavy smoke and flame greeted firefighters when they arrived.

No one was hurt, but the home is a total loss.

Roanoke County firefighters were called to assist units from Elliston and Christiansburg.

