First Montgomery County Adult Drug Treatment Court participants graduate

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - Three graduates were honored in Montgomery County Friday for choosing to get clean.

They're the first to graduate from the new Montgomery County Adult Drug Treatment Court.

The program is designed to give folks who would face jail time the option to go into treatment instead.

Judges say the program reduces crime and saves taxpayers money.

After 18 months of hard work, one of the graduates says he has a whole new outlook.

"I got a second chance at life, a true, authentic life. So today, I get to live, not be alive," said Bently Wood, a drug court graduate.

Graduates also had to complete 100 hours of community service and find a job.

