Flag football fundraiser helps child in need of cleft lip surgery

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Braxton Graybeal has many reasons to smile after this weekend.

Students from the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine have helped the Wytheville second grader get several necessary cleft lip surgeries in the past few years through their Project Smile program. The VCOM students put together a flag football fundraiser to help Braxton even more, which happened Saturday.

The students presented Braxton and his family with a $4,600 check to pay for future surgeries after the game.

Braxton's mom, Apreal Bailey, says she appreciates how much the students have helped her son over the years.

"He was struggling a little bit with his speech and everything that was going on from birth until now," Bailey said. "The last surgery, the flap surgery, has really helped him improve his speech tremendously. We can't thank them enough."

