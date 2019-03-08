Floyd Country Store makes plans to expand

FLOYD, Va. - Floyd County's historic home for bluegrass music is getting bigger.

The Floyd Country Store will expand and take over the other business spaces within its building. Owner Dylan Locke says the store made the move primarily to increase its food selection.

"It's a big step and a slightly scary step for us to take but it's one we feel does the right thing," Locke said.

A new kitchen is already under construction and Locke says the space formerly home to the Floyd Barber Shop will become a soda fountain and extra dining room. Once the expansion is done, the country store will serve dinner in addition to lunch.

"Floyd County needs more opportunities for meals late in the day," said Locke.

The country store expansion is estimated to finish sometime this summer.

