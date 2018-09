After two years, a Floyd County man has pleaded guilty in the murder of his girlfriend.

Chody Graham pleaded guilty in Floyd County Circuit Court on Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter in the 2016 death of his girlfriend and also admitted to possessing a Schedule I drug with intent to distribute.

Kiersten Flynn died of a heroin overdose in November 2016.

Prosecutors say Graham faces a maximum of 50 years in prison when he is sentenced in November.

