Courtesy of New River Valley Regional Jail

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. - A Floyd County man will spend the next 25 years in prison for providing the heroin that killed his girlfriend.

A judge sentenced Chody Graham Tuesday for the death of Kiersten Flynn.

She died of an overdose in November of 2016.

Graham pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and possession of heroin with intent to distribute in September.

Judge Marc Long sentenced Graham to 40 years in prison but suspended 15 years.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.