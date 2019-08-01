Floyd man charged after reportedly setting up sexual meeting with investigator posing as teen girl

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - A Floyd man is facing charges after he set up a sexual meeting with an undercover investigator posing as a teen girl on the internet, according to Christiansburg officials.

Authorities say they arrested Darren Penrose, 58, on Tuesday and charged him with four counts of using the internet to solicit sex with a minor.

Penrose allegedly had online conversations with the investigator who was undercover as a 13-year-old girl. Police say that during the course of the conversations, Penrose arranged a meeting with the investigator he thought was a teen girl for sexual purposes.

Authorities say Penrose is being held at New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

Penrose faces charges in Christiansburg and Floyd County. Those charges include one count of sexual solicitation of a minor using electronic communication, one count of using electronic communication to propose acts of sexual intercourse with a child less than 15-year-old, one count of using electronic means to expose sexual or genital parts to a child less than 15-years-old and one count of using electronic communications to propose acts of cunnilingus with a child less than 15-years-old.

