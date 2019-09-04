Food trucks up and running at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Food trucks are up and running on Virginia Tech's campus.

This year, students have nine food trucks to choose from. The university runs two, but added seven popular community food trucks to its fleet this year.

The trucks are stationed near classroom buildings and are proving to be a hit so far.

"Coming out of class, immediately you can stand in line for maybe five minutes and have food, rather than walking 10 minutes across campus and waiting for food for 30 minutes, so it's just a much better option," Virginia Tech sophomore Michael Lyne said.

