Fork and Cork festival needs more volunteers

BLACKSBURG, Va.- - Blacksburg's annual Fork and Cork is just around the corner.

The food, wine and art festival will have over 20 wineries, a variety of food trucks and 15 artists. More than 4,000 people attended last year. The Blacksburg Foundation is asking for more volunteers to pull off another successful event on April 20.

"We really need the community to come together and help out. It's always a lot of fun. We wouldn't be where we are today without our volunteers," said Marissa Handerhan, with the Blacksburg Partnership.

Tickets for the 11th Fork and Cork go on sale tomorrow.

To become a volunteer or learn more, visit: www.blacksburgforkandcork.com/volunteer . For complete details, visit www.blacksburgforkandcork.com.

