PULASKI, Va. - New life could soon be coming to an eyesore in Pulaski.

The former Pulaski hospital on Randolph Avenue has been empty for 15 years. Now, it's going up for auction.

The old hospital property and several others in town will be for sale at a delinquent real estate tax auction Friday. It starts at 11 a.m. at the Pulaski Historic Train Station.

