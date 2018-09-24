Former Virginia Tech student pleads not guilty to gun charges

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - The former Virginia Tech student who is facing charges over an assault weapon pleaded not guilty on Monday morning.

This case has created some controversy, and protesters gathered in front of the Montgomery County Courthouse, saying that Yunsong Zhao was discriminated against.

Virginia Tech police arrested Zhao, who was 19 at the time, on Jan. 29 and charged him with possessing or transporting an assault firearm while not being a U.S. citizen or while not being lawfully admitted for permanent residence to the U.S, according to the arrest warrant.

According to the warrant, a Blacksburg police detective saw Zhao firing the gun with the 30-round magazine attached while at a shooting range.

It is legal to have the rifle and magazine separately, but it is against the law to have them together.

Zhao was on a student visa but he is not a student anymore since he was expelled.

Zhao claims the university, its police department, and the Blacksburg Police Department violated his constitutional rights when they arrested him. He says they targeted him because of his national origin and his interest in guns, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court.

Zhao has requested a jury trial instead of a bench trial. The court is trying to seat a jury now.

