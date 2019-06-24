Former Wade's Foods in Dublin demolished, under renovation

DUBLIN, Va. - It's been a year since Wade's Foods in Dublin closed. This week, construction crews are demolishing part of the building in preparation for the property's next tenant.

Dublin native Barbara Hendricks said the grocery store on Broad Street was the place to shop for its good prices, produce and fresh meat.

As construction crews take swings at the old building, Hendricks wonders what will take its place.

"I'd like for Wade's to come back," Hendricks said.

Other Dublin residents have big questions and ideas about what they'd like to see, including a new shopping center.

"Maybe another restaurant," said Craig Thomas, a Dublin resident.

Patricia Burton used to shop at Wade's every week. She would like to see the property become a community center for kids and families.

"I'd like to see something for the kids go down there," Burton said. "Maybe a skating rink, a youth center."

SHAH Development LLC bought the property at auction for $460,000 in June 2018. A year later, the search is still on for a new tenant.

The company released a statement to WSLS that reads:

"SHAH development continues to work to make Pulaski county and the town of Dublin an even more vibrant place to live and work. This time a little demolition needs to happen before the building up can begin.

We are removing the eastern end of the former Wade's Supermarket as part of the renovation of the entire building. This section is in significant disrepair and has an unusably low roof structure that prevents ceiling heights that are expected in a modern commercial environment. The area where the demolition will take place will be used for handicapped parking and/or a new addition if that is required by a future tenant. The remaining portion of the building will be renovated and built-out to suit future tenants. A new, modern, façade will be constructed facing the parking lot that will be more welcoming and contribute to the downtown.

We are currently seeking tenants to occupy this location in the heart of Dublin."

While there has been some interest from possible tenants, SHAH Development can't say which companies have expressed interest.

"We want to see the progress here," Hendricks said. "So, if it's something that's going to help Dublin, I'll be all for it."

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.