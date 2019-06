BLACKSBURG, Va. - Calling all Virginia Tech fans!

The home of Hall of Fame football coach Frank Beamer is on the market and can be yours for a mere $2.2 million.

Beamer's home, built in 2001, features five bedrooms, five full and two half bathrooms and 8,781 square feet.

The listing, by realtor Callie Dalton, highlights the golf simulator, hot tub and treadmill hot tub, all on the 1.72-acre property.

