Friend of Salem shootout victim speaks out

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - We're learning more about the man who died in a shootout this week in Salem.

32-year-old Anthony Trovata died, and now his family and friends are trying to understand why this happened. Friends describe Anthony as fun, happy, and just a good person to be around. They are still trying to process what happened Tuesday.

Josh Smith and Anthony Trovata were childhood best friends.

"Brothers really because we did everything together. From riding bikes, playing video games, staying up all night, going fishing, playing in the creeks -- it was a lot," said Josh Smith.

Josh is still reeling from the news that his friend, who he calls A.J., was shot in Salem Tuesday and later died at the hospital.

"When you get those calls, you're in disbelief, like no way, you've got the wrong person, maybe it's a different A.J.," said Smith.

Mark Allen Bell has been charged in connection with that shooting. While the story surrounding A.J.'s death is still a little foggy, Josh says one thing is clear -- his friend brightened the lives of many and didn't deserve to leave this world so soon.

"He kept a smile on his face and he made sure everyone around him had a smile on their face. He'd greet you with the biggest warmest hug ... and you knew it meant something. He actually cared about people," said Smith.

While Josh is running through old pictures and memories, he is also thinking about the family A.J. left behind.

"I couldn't imagine what they're going through. I couldn't imagine losing one of mine, no words can describe that," said Smith.

But in the midst of all this tragedy and sadness, Josh is still able to laugh about the good times. And he wants everyone to know one thing about A.J.

"He loved everyone and he loved with all his heart," said Smith.

Mark Allen Bell is facing a second-degree murder charge and several gun charges.

