Funding approved to staff every Wythe County public school with a resource officer

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. - Every Wythe County public school will have a school resource officer, starting next year.

The board of supervisors just approved funding to put an SRO in all 13 public schools.

There will be four full-time and 10 part-time positions. That includes a supervisor who will work at different Wythe County schools as needed, as opposed to being assigned to a particular school.

As we reported in March, the sheriff's office could no longer afford to staff the three SROs it had and alerted the town council.

The resource officers program was previously financed through the police activity fund with money from fines such as traffic violations.

