Futurehaus temporarily put on Drillfield before stint in Times Square

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech's home of the future now has a new temporary home.

The Futurehaus is now back from winning the Solar Decathlon Middle East in Dubai and is set up on the Drillfield for students to check out.

It's considered the world's best solar home, and its goal is to revolutionize the way homes are built.

"After winning in Dubai we wanted to get it back home. And we wanted to celebrate with our own campus. So this, being on the Drillfield is an opportunity to invite the students in and take a look," said Joe Wheeler, co-director of the Virginia Tech Center for Design Research.

You can take a tour of the Futurehaus on the Drillfield between noon and 6 p.m. through the rest of the month.

It's then going to be displayed Times Square in May, and then at Virginia Tech's new innovation campus in Alexandria.

