Giles County summer feeding program begins Monday

GILES COUNTY - A free summer feeding program begins Monday in Giles County.

To fill the gap when school isn't in session, children will have the opportunity to eat lunch every day at summer feeding sites in Pearisburg and Narrows.

Children through the age of 18 can receive a free nutritious hot lunch during the summer months regardless of their income. Adults can eat, too, for just $2 per meal, which makes the program unique compared with other districts..

Lunch will be served Monday through Friday between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Narrows High School and Macy McClaugherty Elementary/Middle school.

Limited transportation may be available. For more information contact clawson@gilesk12.net or call (540) 921-1421 extension 17.

The summer food program will feature fresh producer and beef from the Giles County agricultural lab along with arts and crafts activities.

Meals will be served on the following dates:

June 11-15

June 18-22

June 25-29

(CLOSED July 2-July 6)

July 9-13

July 16-20

July 23-27

July 30-August 3

August 6-10

August 13-16



