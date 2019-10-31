Giles County authorities asking for information after man allegedly impersonated officer

GILES COUNTY, Va. - Authorities in Giles County are asking for information after a woman told deputies that she was pulled over by a man impersonating an officer Thursday morning.

Deputies say the woman was pulled over around 3:30 a.m. by a dark blue car, believed to be a Honda or Hyundai, with blue emergency lights. The suspect reportedly walked up to her window after she pulled over and asked her to step out of the car.

The woman said she noticed the man did not have a badge or duty belt once she got out of the car and he started searching her car.

The victim told deputies that the man was middle-aged, bald with a trimmed beard and mustache. He was about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and slightly overweight.

According to the woman, the suspect told her he was either Officer Jackson or Officer Johnson, but didn't state what department he was with.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 540-921-3842.

