Giles County deputy shot, killed 65 years ago today

GILES COUNTY, Va. - Sixty-five years ago, a member of the Giles County Sheriff's Office was killed in the line of duty.

Deputy Bill Ugh Broadwell, 35, was shot and killed when he and another deputy went to a home to search for a suspect on April 10, 1954, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

The homeowner opened fire on the deputies, killing Broadwell.

He was arrested and taken out of the county by the Virginia State Police to protect him from an angry mob of citizens.

He was later convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

