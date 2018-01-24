Giles County shooting, standoff suspect granted bond

GILES COUNTY, Va. - A Giles County man, who is accused of shooting his elderly stepfather and a dog, can leave jail but will have to enter an inpatient treatment program, a judge ruled Tuesday.

The incident happened Thursday, January 4 on Church Hill Road in Eggleston. The standoff that followed the shooting ended peacefully.

The victim and dog are recovering.

The judge granted Brian Albert a $15,000 secured bond so that he can be released to this mental health program. If he violates any conditions of his release, he will have to return to jail.

Albert's attorney said that his client will likely be in the treatment program during the entire trial process.

Albert is up for a preliminary hearing on March 6. The trial will likely be in August.

