Giles County man found guilty on felony meth charges as part of Operation Crankdown

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - A Giles County man was found guilty of two felony meth charges after he was arrested as part of Operation Crankdown.

Terry Miller, 56, was found guilty Tuesday by a Montgomery County jury of two felony counts of conspiracy to transport meth into the Commonwealth, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney.

Prosecutors say that between July 2017 and January 2018, Miller helped Aaron Hixon transport and distribute meth throughout the New River Valley, including at least two trips the pair took to Georgia to buy meth and bring it back to Virginia.

Several witnesses reportedly testified about Miller's involvement with the conspiracy that officials estimate brought more than 1,000 grams of meth into the county between September 2017 and January 2018.

As a result of the investigation, Miller was indicted in October 2018 for his role in bringing crystal meth from Georgia into Montgomery County.

Miller is the 11th of 22 defendants convicted as a result of Operation Crankdown, culminating in a total of 224 years of prison time to date.

The jury recommended a sentence of 8 years for each count, and a sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 14, 2020.

