Giles County man, woman charged with dealing meth

GILES COUNTY, Va. - Two accused meth dealers are behind bars after authorities searched a motel room in Giles County.

In the early morning hours on Wednesday, Giles County deputies executed a search warrant alongside Rich Creek and Glen Lyn police. They were searching a motel room at the Budget Inn in Rich Creek when they found meth and other drug paraphernalia.

Dana Marie Camper, a 36-year-old Pembroke resident, and Jonathan Alexander Morris, a 28-year-old Pearisburg resident, are charged with possession of meth with the intent to distribute.

Camper and Morris are being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

