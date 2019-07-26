Girls from around globe learn professional skills at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va.- - More than 60 girls from across the world learned some new skills at Virginia Tech.

The girls, ages 15 to 17, are part of the U.S. Department of State's TechGirls initiative. The program introduces girls to cybersercurity classes and Java programming.

There was also a session on project planning and fundraising so they can prepare a project when they return to their home countries.

"I am now motivated to now inspire some young leaders in my community and motivate them for the better and provide them with some technical skills and computer science skills," said Carla Swerd, from Lebanon.

"My favorite part is the cybersecurity classes because it's a new field for me. It was so interesting learning how to protect others and yourself while using the internet," said Zaineb Maalej, from Tunisia.

The girls also participated in job shadowing and spent time with their host families.



