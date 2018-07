FLOYD COUNTY, Va. - A Floyd County grand jury handed down 72 indictments against 35 people related to a variety of crimes.

More than half of those charged, 19, face a combined 30 drug charges, including the distribution and possession of heroin and methamphetamine and the distribution of marijuana.

Other charges include breaking and entering, assault and battery of a law enforcement officer and other felonies.

