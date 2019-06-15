Grant could attract new business to the New River Valley

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - A grant could attract a new business to the New River Valley and bring in 100 new jobs.

The Appalachian Regional Commission gave the New River Valley Commerce Park in Dublin a $364,000 grant.

The money will go toward leveling the land and laying the groundwork for a new building.

It's designed for an advanced manufacturing company to move in.

It took the industrial park a decade to get a tenant, so the owner hopes this grant will keep the momentum going.

Construction is set to start in 2020. The new business, which hasn't been announced, could open by 2021.



