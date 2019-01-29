Grant provides free breakfasts to local kids

GILES COUNTY, Va. - Kids in Giles County will be able to start their Fridays with free meals next month, thanks to a nonprofit.

Because of a grant from No Kid Hungry, students in Giles County Public Schools will be offered free breakfast every Friday in February.

The grant is meant to offset food costs. Kids can take advantage of this during traditional and FastBreak (grab and go) breakfasts.

Research indicates that eating a nutritious breakfast before school correlates to higher test scores.

One in six children in America faces hunger, according to No Kid Hungry. Click here if you'd like to donate to the organization.

