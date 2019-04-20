Great Christiansburg Easter Egg Hunt moved due to flooding from Friday's severe weather

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - Christiansburg's Great Christiansburg Easter Egg Hunt has been moved due to flooding caused by Friday's severe weather.

Friday's storm caused creek levels to rise, which left standing water at Kiwanis Park, the original location of the event.

The egg hunt has been moved to the Christiansburg Recreation Center and will be held Saturday.

Start times for the egg hunt have been moved back in preparation for some families who may show up late due to the location change.

For children ages 3 to 5, the hunt will start at 10:20 a.m. Kids ages 6 to 8 will start at 10:35 a.m. Kids ages 9 to 12 will start at 10:50 a.m. Children under 3 will start at 11:05 a.m.

