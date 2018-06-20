Group rallies in Christiansburg to demand answers on immigration

TIJUANA, MEXICO - JUNE 18: Undocumented migrants and their children wait for asylum hearings outside of the port of entry in Tijuana, Mexico on Monday, June 18, 2018. The Trump administration will no longer accept victims of domestic abuse or…

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - The national immigration debate hit close to home on Wednesday.

Demonstrators made their voices heard outside Republican Congressman Morgan’s Griffith’s office in Christiansburg.

Dozens of activists rallied to demand answers about the future of these families and their longterm future.

The protest began at 4 p.m. It was led by Indivisible New River Valley.

The group says it felt compelled to host the protest because of the family separation and issues happening at the border.

The group called the policy heinous, cruel and brutal.

During the protest, some people offered their opinions on immigration. One man, a veteran, said this is not the country he fought for and we need to do better.

Many are hoping the executive order is the first sign of change.

Nick Copeland, a protester, said, "It's heartbreaking. It's atrocious. You feel guilty because it's your government doing it and they're doing it in your name."

10 News did reach out to Congressman Griffith about the current immigration debate.

Here is his statement:

“No one wants to see children separated from loving parents. I am looking for a solution to this dilemma that creates a balance between protecting our borders and the well-being of children. There is language in a compromise immigration bill currently being debated in the halls of Congress that may create such a balance. Further, I will support a stand-alone bill that would ensure children would not be separated from their loving parents.



“In the meantime, I would encourage the President to look for a short-term administrative fix. I am hopeful that Congress can reach a fair, just, and equitable long-term solution to the problem.”



