H'Arts on Main festival returns to Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - Downtown Christiansburg is hosting a celebration of local arts and culture.

The H'Arts on Main festival, which runs from Friday afternoon to Saturday evening, will feature galleries from dozens of Montgomery County artists. This is the second edition of H'Arts on Main after last year's inaugural event.

The festival has been organized by both the Montgomery Museum of Art & History and Great Road on Main. The organizations are hopeful H'Arts on Main can grow into an annual tradition in Christiansburg.

"As you do any event, you learn something new every time you do it," said Sherri Box of Great Road on Main. "We're tweaking it as we go along and try to listen to what the public is telling us they want in downtown Christiansburg and from a festival like this."

H'Arts on Main will be located at Great Road on Main's headquarters. The art gallery is free, while concerts will require a $30 ticket.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.