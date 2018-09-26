Health Department offers free flu vaccines in New River Valley

RADFORD, Va. - Those looking to get the flu vaccine can do so for free this Friday.

The New River Health District (NRHD) is offering a free seasonal flu vaccine at a special drive-thru dispensing clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Radford Fire and Rescue station at 1500 Wadsworth St., Radford.

The vaccine will be available free to anyone 18 years and older on a first come, first served basis.

Those organizing the event advise those coming to wear clothing that is loose around the arm so a nurse can administer the flu shot in your upper arm without you having to leave the comfort and convenience of your car.

“Vaccination is the best way to prevent influenza and its potentially severe complications. This unique ‘drive-thru’ approach is proven to be a fast and efficient way to vaccinate a large number of folks in a short time,” said Dr. Noelle Bissell, the director of the New River Health District.

All persons age 6 months or older should be vaccinated against influenza each year.

Particular efforts should be made to vaccinate people at higher risk for influenza complications, including:

• Pregnant and postpartum women or those who will be pregnant during the influenza season

• Persons over 65 years of age, including residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities

• People who have chronic lung or heart problems, including asthma

• People who have other serious medical conditions, such as diabetes, kidney disease, cystic fibrosis, anemia, cancer, weak immune systems (including those with HIV) or a seizure disorder

To minimize your risk of contracting or transmitting the flu, follow these simple steps:

• Get vaccinated

• Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly for at least 20 seconds

• Cover your cough, either by using a disposable tissue or coughing into your sleeve, not your hand

• Stay at home when you are sick.

For more information, call the New River Health District at 540-585-3300.

