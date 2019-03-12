Health expert says measles could reach our region of Virginia

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - News Tuesday brought growing health concerns about measles in the U.S.

More Americans are coming down with cases of measles, an illness that vaccines protect against and one that had been eradicated in the U.S. in 2000, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New data from the CDC shows cases of measles were up again in the last week. There have been at least 228 cases nationwide so far this year. That’s more than 60 percent of the 372 cases in all of last year.

Twelve states have had at least one case this year, most of which stem from travel to other countries, the CDC said.

Virginia has not had a documented case of the measles so far this year, but experts say that can change quickly.

10 News spoke with Jason Deese, the district epidemiologist in Christiansburg for the New River Health District of the Virginia Department of Health.

“It's only a matter of time before measles makes it to this part of Virginia,” Deese said. “I'm very worried.”

He said because there are many people traveling to and from this region of Virginia, the chance the illness reaches the area is high.

Experts say outbreaks usually stem from people not getting vaccinated. Deese has spoken with New River Valley families that are against vaccination.

“We do have large pockets of unvaccinated people,” he said.

He said because of that, in a few of those areas, there have been recent cases of whooping cough, and he frequently sees patients who have illnesses that vaccines should prevent.

Earlier this month, there were reports of an unvaccinated 6-year-old in Oregon who almost died from tetanus. His painful treatments cost nearly a $1 million.

There was also passionate testimony at a Senate hearing from an Ohio high schooler who went against his mother’s wishes to get vaccinated.

Deese has looked at a new study out this month that was done in Denmark. It concludes that vaccines do not increase the risk for autism, further proof against a worry many American have. The researchers said efforts should be put into autism research now, not more studies.

“They believe that the science is pretty well settled,” Deese said.

Many experts, like Deese, now say that the U.S. has lost its “herd immunity,” meaning with so many people going unvaccinated, the risk has increased drastically for everyone because of how easily disease can spread. The risk is present, in part, because people who get a vaccine can still get the associated illness, and because many people are unable to get vaccinated, like infants who are too young, or people who have medical complications.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.