Heavy police presence after reported shooting in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding after a reported shooting in Pulaski County, according to Pulaski County School Board Chairman Timothy Hurst.

Hurst said the shooting happened at about 3:45 p.m. Thursday and that two elementary school, a middle school and Pulaski County High School, all within a 3-mile radius of the shooting, were placed on lockdown.

The elementary schools and middle school were all let out with the help of deputies and kids were sent home safely with their parents, Hurst said.

Authorities are still in the process of working to get some students out of the high school and all evening events at all of those schools have been canceled.

Authorities are gathered on Bob White Boulevard.

10 News has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

Stay with 10 News for more on this breaking story.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.