High-speed police chase on Route 460 ends in crash, arrest

GILES COUNTY, Va. - A 20-year-old Giles County man is facing multiple charges, including DUI, after a high-speed police chase Thursday night.

Around 9:20 p.m., a Giles County deputy witnessed a 2003 Dodge Stratus going past the speed limit just east of Pearisburg on Route 460. When the deputy tried to make a traffic stop, the driver kept going.

The car continued west on Route 460 and reached speeds of over 100 mph, according to the sheriff's office. It crashed just east of the town of Rich Creek.

Authorities identified the driver as Pearisburg resident Skylar Robert Lucado. He refused medical treatment and has been arrested for DUI, felony eluding, underage possession of alcohol, and drinking alcohol while driving.

No law enforcement members or citizens were hurt.

Lucado is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

Pearisburg and Narrows police helped with the pursuit and the arrest. State police are investigating the crash.

