GALAX, Va. - A Hillsville man is charged with abducting his estranged wife.

Stephanie Miranda Keen was reported missing by her family and friends on Tuesday. Grayson County deputies have located her and she is safe.

Christopher Adam Keen, 31, is facing charges of abduction, violation of a protective order, and petit larceny.

Carroll County deputies arrested Christopher Keen on Wednesday. He is being held in the New River Valley Jail.

