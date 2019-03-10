HomeGoods hosts grand opening celebration

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - On opening day, HomeGoods bustled with shoppers as the New River Valley Mall welcomed in its newest tenant.

The new store, located next to Ulta Beauty, has an outside entrance.

The Sunday, March 10 grand opening is from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The store's regular hours will be Monday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The only other HomeGoods in the area is the HomeGoods/TJMaxx at Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke County.

