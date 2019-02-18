HomeGoods is coming to Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - The New River Valley Mall is getting a new tenant.

HomeGoods is set to open at the mall next month.

The store will feature high-quality, handcrafted merchandise for every style and every room, all at significant savings, according to the store's website.

The store's grand opening is scheduled for Sunday, March 10, at 8 a.m.

After the grand opening, the store will be open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m to 8 p.m.

The only other HomeGoods in the area is the HomeGoods/TJMaxx at Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke County.

